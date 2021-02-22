DOOM Eternal creative director Hugo Martin has revealed that he’s thought about introducing a female slayer to the series.

Martin was asked during a recent Twitch stream if he had considered adding a female slayer, to which he said that he has “definitely put a lot of thought into it.” However, he is not in favor of merely re-skinning the protagonist, and would like to ensure that a female slayer brought gameplay changes with her.

I’ve thought about it. I think if we did it, I’d want it to be lethal. I think it’s interesting how it would impact the Glory Kills and the weapons that she would have. The fighting style certainly all aggression, absolutely, but a different type of aggression. I would really strive to have it impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful. I’ve definitely put a lot of thought into that, actually. Tonally, when it comes to designing the action, you think about, ‘if The Slayer is a Ferrari, then what would a female Slayer be? What would a Medieval slayer be?’ How would that affect things and what sort of analogies would you draw from that to allow it to influence the experience? It definitely would be cool.

Quake series character Crash has often been referred to as “Doom girl” and “Doom lady.” According to her bio, she was once Doomguy’s military instructor.

The idea of a female slayer certainly sounds fun, especially if she comes with meaningful abilities and gameplay changes. What do our readers think?

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]