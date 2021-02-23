More PlayStation exclusives are coming to PC in the future, and that starts with Days Gone this spring. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan revealed the news to GQ in a brief interview about the current state of PlayStation and plans for the future, and developer Bend Studio confirmed the Days Gone PC port in a Tweet.

Surprise. #DaysGone comes to PC this spring. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/vcSYSKgOtn — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) February 23, 2021

A Days Gone PC version was rumored thanks to a listing on Amazon France last year. At the time, Sony said it was not accurate and that “nothing had been announced.”

Regarding even more PlayStation exclusives coming to to PC following the success of releasing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, Ryan told GQ simply that “people liked it and they bought it.” While there have been some vocal critics of Sony’s exclusive titles going to PC, he also mentioned that there was “no massive adverse reaction to it” from the PlayStation community.

Ryan also talked about the economics of game development, and how it’s getting more and more expensive to make games. Bringing them to PC allows for a bigger audience for the games, as well as a way for the development teams to recuperate development costs by giving older titles a long tail. “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience,” he said. “The economics of game development…are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved.”

He notes the latter half of the PS4 in particular having a great slate of games that can be given new life with PC ports and that the process of bringing it to PC is easier than it ever has been. “Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”

It doesn’t look like there are any plans for day and date releases of PlayStation exclusives on PC. The interview seems to focus on PS4 titles that are a few years old revived and given renewed interest with new PC releases. Sony previously confirmed it is committed to dedicated hardware, and there are plenty of PlayStation exclusives to look forward to in the coming months and years. Bringing older games to PC can also help justify high development costs so that these same studios can turn around and give us more great experiences in the future.

[Source: GQ]