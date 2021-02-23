There’s a new PlayStation State of Play broadcast coming this Thursday, February 25th at 2:00pm Pacific Time / 5:00pm Eastern Time. The 30-minute presentation will focus on 10 games, both announcing new titles and giving updates on previously announced games. Given the length of the show and number of games, that’s an average of three minutes per game, and Sony promises that some will be “deep dives.” The State of Play isn’t all first-party Sony titles either. Sony promises updates on third-party and indie titles first shown in June 2020’s PS5 showcase.

Setting expectations for the show, Sony says that there won’t be any hardware or business announcements during this State of Play broadcast. This is entirely focused on games coming “in the months ahead.”

The timing of this follows our own curiosity about what was going on with PlayStation State of Play. Sony had only one multi-game State of Play broadcast during 2020 (at least as far as shows that flew under the State of Play banner). The few others throughout the year were deep dives into PlayStation exclusives, as well as the under-the-radar Destruction AllStars State of Play at the end of January a few weeks ago. It seems like Sony is reclaiming the State of Play format to continue updating players about new and previously announced games.

You can watch the PlayStation State of Play broadcast on Twitch and YouTube on Thursday, February 25th at 2:00pm Pacific Time / 5:00pm Eastern Time.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]