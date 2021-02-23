Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26th with next-gen technical enhancements including higher frame rates and native 4K. It’s also headed to Nintendo Switch at an unannounced date. Check out the next-gen trailer below:

The next-gen version of the game will come with “improved resolution, spatial audio, high-fidelity atmospherics, sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, lens flares, and enhanced skater textures.” Players can choose from two modes: either the 120 fps/1080p performance mode to give players an exceptionally high frame rate to nail each and every combo, or the native 4K/60fps mode for the most crisp and detailed resolution a Tony Hawk’s game has ever been in. For the 120fps mode, you’ll need to have a display that supports a 120hz refresh rate.

Players who have already purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll get a free upgrade to the next-gen PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version of the game (within the same comment family), available to download immediately at launch. If you only own the standard version digitally, you can upgrade to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Edition (which replaces the Digital Deluxe Edition) for $10 and get next-gen versions of the game. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes secret skater The Ripper (the Powell Peralta mascot), retro gear for Create-A-Skater, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there are any upgrade paths for those who own a physical copy of the game. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions retail at $49.99 (sold as the Cross-Gen Deluxe Edition, which come with the the last-gen and next-gen versions of the game).

And don’t worry, your save data isn’t being left behind. We confirmed with Activision that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 features cross-generation progression within the same console family, so you won’t have to go back through and find all of those stat points all over again.

The announcement follows another Activision remake heading to next-gen consoles, with Crash Bandicoot 4 also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next month. Yesterday, Tony Hawk himself asked the bandicoot for some assistance getting his game onto the next-gen consoles, which resulted in a Twitter thread full of verified accounts chiming in, from Nintendo to Walmart Canada.

Whoa! Who’s dis? JK let me see what I can do @Activision, any help? — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 22, 2021

Of course it was all a big teaser for today’s reveal that the Hawk is definitely coming to PS5 next month. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26th. This is following the announcement that developer Vicarious Visions got merged with Blizzard to work on Blizzard titles exclusively, namely the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected.