After a week or so of trickling out details for tomorrow’s enormous Season Two content drop, Treyarch has finally released the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two Update patch notes now that the update is available for everyone to download. Along with all of the previously revealed new content coming in Season Two, as well as the suite of unlocks available in the new Battle Pass, there are a bunch of smaller fixes, adjustments, and even changes to certain maps based on player feedback.

The biggest map changes are Cartel’s trimming of the bushes in thee center to increase visibility, some visibility improvements against busy backdrops on Crossroads Strike, and tightening up the unused spawn areas on Moscow. This will be followed by a new version of Miami coming mid-season that will also address player feedback about long sightlines and poor visibility.

Zombies is getting a big shot in the arm, in addition to the new large-scale Outbreak mode there are new Tiers coming to every perk, player ability, and weapon class. Everything can now be even more powerful by ranking up to Tier V, with some massive meta-shifting adjustments to the gameplay thanks to these new capabilities. It also introduces a whole new Perk and Ammo Mod. A limited time Outbreak event will also celebrate the launch of the new mode.

Players will also notice some visual changes with the update. The application icon, system menus, and even multiplayer lobby screens have all been updated for Season Two. The below patch notes are just for Black Ops Cold War. Raven is expected to reveal the Warzone patch notes soon.

Check out the full list of patch notes below:

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season Two Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Event

Outbreak Event (Feb. 25 – March 11) Complete new undead challenges across Outbreak and Warzone to unlock all-new rewards. Available for a limited time: Feb. 25 – Mar. 11.



Weapons

FARA 83 New assault rifle available to unlock in the Season Two Battle Pass.

LC10 New SMG available to unlock in the Season Two Battle Pass.

Machete New melee weapon available via in-game challenge or Store bundle.

Groza Unlock challenge available for the Groza assault rifle.

Mac-10 Unlock challenge available for the Mac-10 SMG.



Battle Pass

New 100-Tier Battle Pass available in Season Two.

Added attachment flyout descriptions on weapon previews in the Battle Pass.

Operators

Naga New Operator available to unlock in the Season Two Battle Pass.



Vehicles

Sedan New vehicle available in Season Two for Outbreak and multi-team modes.

Light Truck New vehicle available in Season Two for Outbreak and multi-team modes.



Main Lobby

Updated main lobby theming and animations for Season Two.

Added new Screen Saver mode when the player is idle on the main menu screen.

Addressed an issue where party members’ equipped weapons would not be shown in the main lobby.

Combat Record

Added Shot Tracker to the Combat Record’s Multiplayer Weapons screen. For each weapon, this displays the distribution of hits across the different body parts as well as the damage multipliers assigned to some of these body parts.

Addressed an issue where earned Medals were not displayed anymore.

After Action Report

Implemented a smoother transition between leveling up animation and displaying current level rewards.

After Action Report now only shows rewards of the last level when leveling up several ranks at once.

Prestige Levels

Four new Prestige Levels added in Season Two (Prestige 8-11).

Prestige Shop

New legacy Prestige rewards available to unlock starting at Prestige 8.

Music Player

Original Treyarch tracks from Black Ops II now available in the Music Player, once unlocked via War Tracks in the Battle Pass: “Main Theme,” “Adrenaline,” “Damned 100ae,” and “Shadows.”

“Lost” (Easter Egg song from “Firebase Z”) now available in the Music Player once unlocked in-game after the launch of Season Two.

New Features

Bundle Locker Access all of your owned Store Bundles at the new Bundle Locker at the Weapons menu in any mode and the Store.

Quick Equip Equip certain items straight from the Battle Pass, Store Bundle Preview, and the Bundle Locker with the tap of a button.



MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Apocalypse New 6v6 map available in Multiplayer. Apocalypse 24/7 featured playlist available in core modes, and in Hardcore via Quick Play.

Cartel Made cover adjustments, including reducing the heights of bushes in certain locations to increase predictability of engagements.

Crossroads Strike Improved character visibility in key areas. Made cover adjustments to address unintended or exploitable sightlines. P4 Hardpoint zone moved to the crates on the frozen lake.

Satellite Closed small gaps in cover that could be abused in the map center.

Moscow Trimmed unused space near starting spawns to address areas that cannot be flanked in certain game modes.

Raid P1 Hardpoint zone radius reduced to match the Control zone radius. Players can now mantle onto the van inside of the garage.

Express Addressed an issue that would allow players to spawn in front of the active train.



Modes

Gun Game Available in Multiplayer at the start of Season Two. Progress through a set of 20 weapons from pistol to Knife, advancing to a new weapon with each elimination. Melee kills set the target back a level in their weapon progression. First player to kill an enemy with each weapon wins the match.

Gunfight Blueprints Added new Blueprints to loadouts in Gunfight Blueprints during Season Two.

Search and Destroy Addressed an issue where both teams could get points if the last players traded kills in Search and Destroy.

UI Reduced opacity of waypoints while ADS and when looking at Hardpoint, Control and Search & Destroy objectives.



Featured Playlists

Apocalypse 24/7 [NEW]

Gun Game [NEW]

Gunfight Blueprints [New Season Two Blueprints]

Snipers Only Moshpit

Nuketown 24/7

Face Off

Scorestreaks

Death Machine Now available in Multiplayer for 2200 score.

Air Patrol Reduced cost from 2700 to 2400.

Attack Helicopter Reduced cost from 5000 to 4500.

VTOL Escort Reduced cost from 7000 to 6500.

Counter Spy Plane Increased cost from 1200 to 1400. Cooldown increased from 60 to 90 seconds.

Care Package Addressed an issue where the Care Package marker could remain stuck if the player skipped the Killcam while it was still visible.

Cruise Missile Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile could inconsistently lock on in multi-team matches.

Spy Plane Addressed an issue where a player who was previously hidden by the Jammer could remain hidden from enemy Spy Planes.

H.A.R.P. Addressed an issue where a player who was previously hidden by the Jammer could remain hidden from enemy H.A.R.P.s.



Equipment

Smoke Grenade Player vision is now degraded when inside a smoke grenade cloud.



Field Upgrades

Trophy System Reduced the damage that a Trophy System will deal to a player. The max damage that a Trophy System will now deal is 10.

Gas Mine Players can no longer spawn in an active cloud of an activated Gas Mine.



Movement

Addressed an issue where, if a player sprinted to cancel their reload the instant before ammo was replenished, the weapon could fire instantly as the reload was cancelled.

Small reduction to jump height and slowdown penalty after landing from a jump.

Challenges

Increased the range for Point Blank weapon camo Challenge.

Scoreboard

Addressed an issue where the scoreboard would sometimes show reversed information on the scoreboard for the opposite team.

Custom Games

Addressed an issue where bots would not capture the A-side zone in Domination on Nuketown ‘84 in Custom Games.

Main Menu

Added “Select/Deselect All” option in Quick Play menu.

Theater

Addressed an issue where the Dropkick nuke post-match FX could remain stuck when rewinding in Theater.

LEAGUE PLAY

Scorestreaks

Score earned will now reset to 0 on death.

Players now only have access to the Artillery and Cruise Missile Scorestreaks by default.

Artillery cost reduced from 3000 to 1600.

Cruise Missile cost reduced from 3500 to 2000.

Create-a-Class

Addressed an issue where players were unable to select their unlocked Zombies camos in custom weapon loadouts.

Addressed various issues with the Lobby and Create-a-Class loadouts not displaying properly.

After Action Report

Addressed an issue where After Action Report rewards would not be displayed after a League Play match.

ZOMBIES

Outbreak

Outbreak available in Zombies at the start of Season Two.

Continue the Dark Aether story with your squad of Requiem agents in this new large-scale experience, complete with new team objectives, player rewards, in-game intel, deadly new enemies, and varied infiltration zones throughout the Ural Mountains.

Launches with three regions to explore: Ruka, Alpine, and Golova (Outbreak exclusive at launch), with more to follow.

Skill Tiers

Added new Tiers IV and V for every Skill.

New Refined and Flawless Aetherium Crystals are now earnable to upgrade Skills to Tiers IV/V.

Added new Weapon Skill categories: Launchers and Specials.

Field Upgrades

Frenzied Guard Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade available in Zombies at the start of Season Two. Base level ability: Force all enemies in the area to target you for 10 seconds. Armor takes all damage during this time.



Ammo Mods

Shatter Blast Shatter Blast Ammo Mod available in Zombies at the start of Season Two. Base level ability: Bullets deal explosive damage. Each bullet has a chance to explode, dealing additional explosive damage and destroying any impacted armor (25 second cooldown).



Support

Death Machine Support weapon now available in Zombies.

Addressed an issue where VO would not play when activating Napalm Strike, Cruise Missile, or Artillery.

Visual adjustments made to placement markers for Artillery and Napalm Strike.

Intel

New in-game Intel available in Outbreak and Onslaught.

All subtitles are now visible in the Zombies audio logs and radio transmissions.

New Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person (Private)

Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4/PS5)

Firebase Z

Stability Fixed crashes related to the Mangler, Mimic, Intel, and side quests.

Gameplay Closed various exploits around the Village and Firebase where zombies were unable to attack the player. Closed various exploits where players were able to reach unintended locations. Addressed an issue where zombies were getting stuck in spawn at the Village. Addressed an issue where a notification was not being given when the door to Open Lot was purchased. Addressed an issue where the prompt to retrieve Dimitri’s eye persisted after interacting with it. Addressed an issue where the Orda’s health bar was not showing while in the Chopper Gunner. Cleaned up collision and adjusted zombie traversals in Scorched Defense. Addressed an issue where a spectating player was not seeing damage numbers.

Assault Rounds Addressed an issue where the Orda’s weak spot was always vulnerable during Assault Rounds.

Wonder Weapon Reduced the fire delay when switching to alternative fire mode. Addressed an issue where the secondary attack would not trigger when hitting Manglers directly.

Main Quest Addressed an issue where the boss was not properly scaling with round difficulty. Addressed an issue that prevented catching a Mimic as a solo player with the Essence Trap.

Side Quest Increased timeout of the reward chest after completing a side quest. Addressed an issue where the upgraded Monkey Bomb was not killing the appropriate number of enemies.

Leaderboards Addressed an issue where Critical and Elite Kills were not being tracked correctly on the leaderboards.



Die Maschine

Gameplay Addressed an issue where the player could be teleported out of the map when exiting the Dark Aether.



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Stability Addressed various stability issues.

Gameplay Closed various exploits. Addressed an uncommon occurrence where the Margwa would be removed during dynamic dungeon creation. Addressed the Chalice/Shield Fates not being included as potential dungeon Fate awards. Addressed an issue where spamming the Use button could accidentally activate an object which was some distance away (and possibly cause a key to be unintentionally spent). Addressed an issue with too many additional bosses being spawned starting at round 125. Addressed an issue where the bonus room War Store was removing vehicles when player exited the bonus area. Addressed an issue where more than one player would donate a life to a downed player. Gems now stop spilling once the player respawns. This will allow players to keep more of their multiplier, as well as enhance the Divine Chalice Fate, which has faster player respawning.

Enemies Reduced Margwa swipe distance by 17%.

Events Room of Justice should now always appear after round 65 is complete. Time added to ROJ events based on player count. Four players still get the same amount of time.

Fates Fortune Fate now adds 80% instead of 40% to timeouts. Added Fate declaration sequence to Advanced Start mode, allowing players to choose a Fate to play with.

Bonus Areas Player deaths are no longer counted in Slideways bonus areas. Depending on level being advanced to in the Advanced Start mode, player will get additional lives, bombs, boosts to start with.

Leaderboards Resetting Solo, Duo, Trios, and Quads leaderboards to allow for a fresh start for all players with new Season Two gameplay tuning and exploit fixes implemented. Career leaderboard will remain unchanged.



Perks

Tombstone Soda Addressed an issue where the distance to the player’s Tombstone was sometimes not properly updating.



Challenges

Outbreak Added new Outbreak Challenges, including a new Zombies Dark Ops Challenge for Outbreak.

Daily Challenges Melee attacks will now correctly contribute to various Daily Challenges. Addressed an issue where eliminations with Pack-a-Punched weapons were not contributing to Daily Challenges.



Combat Record

Added Frenzied Guard to the Zombies Field Upgrades tab.

Added RAI K-84 to the Zombies Combat Record.

Addressed an issue where the Hide and Seek Medal for the Aether Shroud in Zombies was not being tracked.

Gunsmith

Gunsmith in Zombies will now default to Zombies camos tab when in Zombies lobby.

Customization

Added Vehicle Customization menu in the Zombies lobby.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Apocalypse Apocalypse Onslaught map available on PlayStation at the start of Season Two.

Express Addressed an issue where Manglers would not attack players when standing in certain areas.



And from Beenox:

PC

Stability Added various crash fixes. Fixed a rare crash when using 3rd-party software overlays while playing full-screen and minimizing/restoring the window.



General

Improved messaging when attempting to load an uninstalled game mode.

Gesture Slot 4 is now usable and can be triggered with Numlock.

The update will run you 18 GB on PS5 or 10.5 GB on PS4. The incoming Warzone update will clock in at 17 GB for both consoles (as Warzone technically doesn’t have a proper next-gen PS5 version yet).

Which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two updates have you most excited?

[Source: Treyarch]