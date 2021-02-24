Originally aiming for a February release for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2, CD Projekt RED has now delayed the update to the second half of March following the cyber attack on the studio earlier this month. The studio also says the goals for this update are bigger than any previous update to the game, which means they have more work to do in order to get the patch to a place that they’re happy with. CDPR revealed the delay in a Twitter thread, though not on its infamous yellow-background image this time around.

You can read the full text of the thread below:

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 is the second of two major patches (Patch 1.1 released in January) that are intended to fix many of the main problem points that players have with the game; both resolving bugs and implementing quality of life fixes. These updates will be followed by a suite of free DLC for the game, and then the delayed next-gen versions now coming sometime in the latter half of 2021.

On December 17th, the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled from the PlayStation Store entirely by Sony following CDPR’s mishandling of refund requests after the disappointing launch. Two months later, CDPR hasn’t given any indication of when it might be back up for purchase. The studio has also been hit with multiple lawsuits from investors alleging that they misled the public about the state of the game on previous generation consoles.

The recent cyber attack on CDPR resulted in stolen source code that was allegedly sold on the black market. The studio is apparently using DMCA strikes to curb the spread of the stolen source code.

Do you think Patch 1.2 will release in March, or will it get pushed again? Will the update fix Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest issues? When will it finally be back on the PlayStation Store? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.