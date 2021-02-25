Sony closed out today’s State of Play with some big news from Square Enix. A Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 version is coming in June, along with a new episode involving fan-favorite character Yuffie. The new PS5 version of the game is now called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The PS5 version will be a free upgrade for all PS4 owners of the game, with improved graphics, lighting, load times, and additional quality of life features. Save files from the PS4 will also transfer to the PS5.

Check out the trailer for the new Yuffie episode below:

And get a look at all of the new features for the PS5 version, including extensive graphics and lighting comparisons:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will feature a number of enhancements, including two optimization modes: one that targets 4K visuals, and another that prioritizes 60fps framerate. A new “Normal (Classic)” difficulty is being added for players who liked the original’s Classic mode but don’t want to sail through the game (Classic originally defaulted the game to Easy). A photo mode is also being added so you can take amazing in-game shots. It will utilize the PS5 DualSense controller in unique ways too, with both haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers being used in gameplay.

And finally the Yuffie episode will see the original Final Fantasy VII character and Materia-thief enter Midgar during the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake, a curious change to the original’s story. This episode also seems to introduce us to a few new characters, and will let players play as Yuffie. Players who upgrade from the PS4 version will need to purchase the Yuffie episode separately, although new players who buy the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Intergrade directly will get it as part of the full package. It doesn’t look like the Yuffie episode will be coming to PS4 though, so you’ll need to get your hands on the next-gen console if you want to play it.

This announcement comes alongside a bunch of other Final Fantasy VII Remake news today, including two mobile games that use the trademarked titles of Ever Crisis and The First Soldier that were recently unearthed. The first is yet another Final Fantasy VII remake, going through the events of the entire compilation “and more” via classic-style FFVII graphics, though some curious changes in the game align more with the Remake. And Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a battle royale prequel to Final Fantasy VII that sees SOLDIERs engaging in battle royale against one another. Both Ever Crisis and The First Soldier are exclusive to mobile for the time being, releasing later this year.

But that’s not all! The Final Fantasy VII Remake Original Soundtrack is headed to digital music subscription services like Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music Unlimited starting tomorrow, February 26th.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade releases June 6th, 2021 exclusively on PS5.