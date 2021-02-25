Housemarque has released a brand new trailer for its PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal, showcasing its unique and intriguing shape-shifting world. Without further ado, check out the “Atropos” trailer below.

Returnal‘s protagonist Selene has crash landed on Atropos, and needs to safely navigate the remnants of an ancient civilization to escape. However, every time she dies, she has to restart her journey from the crash site and finds that the world has changed.

With a focus on “unlimited replay value” coupled with refreshing gameplay, Housemarque has crafted a game with roguelike elements that encourages players to come up with new strategies to approach combat. The developer has also promised “stunning” graphics that bring Returnal‘s dark world to life.

“From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments, you’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move,” reads an official description. “Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.”

Following a recent delay, Returnal will release on April 30th. Both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Housemarque made the decision to push its release to give developers “extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque.”

In a recent interview, SIE CEO Jim Ryan expressed confidence in the company’s release plans, and said that Sony prefers to ship games when the time is right, without compromising on quality.