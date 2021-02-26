Oddworld: Soulstorm is Free With PS Plus in April, But Only on PS5

We still don’t know the PlayStation Plus games for March, yet Sony has revealed one of the titles that will be part of the Instant Games Collection for April. Oddworld Soulstorm will be launching on April 6, and the PS5 version will be available to PS Plus members for free until May 3.

During PlayStation’s latest State of Play, Oddworld Inhabitants Creative Director Lorne Lanning took players on a tour of the game, detailing some of the new features players will encounter in the new title. For example, the game now has 2.9D environments meaning platforming isn’t just as simple as moving from side to side. Abe will also be able to loot items from bodies and the environment, which can then be used to craft items for his use, or to give to other Mudokans. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 players will be able to use the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback to feel Abe’s heartbeat when he’s in “high alert and suspenseful” situations.



Soulstorm follows on from Oddworld New ‘N’ Tasty, where Abe has just managed to free over 300 Mudokans from the life-threatening meat factory RuptureFarms. Those Mudokans followed Abe across the desert, but then they started running out of food and water. Luckily they find something else to drink, Soulstorm Brew. The problem is its highly flammable and extremely addictive qualities leave the Mudokans in another battle for their life. Soulstorm will feature more than 1000 Mudokans to save, so Abe definitely has his work cut out, but at least they’ll be able to help out with puzzles and fight alongside him.

The new game is a reimagining of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus although it features a story that diverges away from the original title. Lanning considers Soulstorm to be the true second title in the quintology, and we won’t have to wait long to see how differently the second episode in the series will turn out. Oddworld: Soulstorm launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 6. The PS5 version of the title will be free with PS Plus until May 3, making good on Sony’s promise to carry on adding day one releases to the program.