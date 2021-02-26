EA has revealed three more titles that will soon be joining their EA Play subscription service. Star Wars: Squadrons and Madden NFL 21 will be added to the service in March, while NHL 21 will follow in April. There will also be a series of new rewards for subscribers to claim throughout the month.

Madden NFL 21 will be the first title to join EA Play on March 2. The latest version of the Madden franchise includes the usual round of gameplay enhancements like skill stick controls, new evasive moves, better tackling, more intuitive AI, and an improved ball-carrier system. Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame is the latest documentary career mode, there’s a new season of Madden Ultimate Team, and there are all new modes like The Yard too. Finally, playbooks have been updated and there are more than 50 new Superstar and X-Factor abilities to try out.

Star Wars: Squadrons follows later in March. Players step into the cockpits of renowned New Republic and Empire starfighters as they take part in dogfights in a battle for supremacy. While the multiplayer 5v5 deathmatches are the game’s main focus, there’s also fleet battles and a single-player campaign. The campaign begins after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and focuses on the alternate views of a New Republic pilot and an Empire pilot. The game is also completely playable in PSVR.

Finishing the list of spring releases is NHL 21, which will be released on EA Play in April. Like its fellow annual sports release Madden NFL 21, the latest iteration of the franchise comes with gameplay enhancements such as new on-ice moves based on legendary players’ trademark moves, banks and chips, and improved AI for goalies. The revamped career mode, Be A Pro, lets players choose between beginning their career in junior hockey or as a pro in Europe. Finally, the new HUT Rush mode has been added to Hockey Ultimate Team.

As well as the new games, there will be new rewards available in March too. On the same day Madden NFL 21 launches into the service, players can get 3 Gold Team Fantasy MUT Packs. On March 8, players can then claim an N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends. Finishing the list on March 26 is a FUT Season 5 XP Boost for FIFA 21. More rewards are expected to be added throughout the month too.

Those who are thinking of joining EA Play for the first time can make use of the introductory offer of one month’s membership for just $0.99. The offer is only valid until March 9, so if these games are tempting you to join up, you’ll want to do so fairly quickly before the offer runs out.

[Source: EA]