Playstack and Cold Symmetry have announced an enhanced edition of Mortal Shell for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Released last August, the action role-playing game will support 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second on the current-gen consoles.

On the PlayStation 5, Mortal Shell will take full advantage of the DualSense‘s features. “From the whispering sounds and heartbeat vibrations that resonate from your controller as you approach a new Shell, to the impact you feel in the palm of your hands as you utilize the harden mechanics, this enhanced edition gives PlayStation 5 owners a rich physical connection to the game’s dangerous and ruthless world like never before,” wrote the developer.

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition will release both physically and digitally on March 4th. The standard edition will cost $29.99/£24.99/€29.99 and the Deluxe Edition will cost $39.99/£34.99/€39.99. The latter includes a 140-page art book, a reversible cover, and postcards. Those who already own Mortal Shell on the PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade at no additional cost.

“This next-generation upgrade has been crafted in the same spirit as the original—with a painstaking and meticulous attention to detail that our fans expect and deserve,” said Playstack’s Kiron Ramdewar. “This, along with Mortal Shell‘s Steam release this summer, as well as other exciting plans we can’t wait to announce, will ensure 2021 is a vintage year for Mortal Shell fans.”

We’ll update our readers when Playstack announces what its plans are. In the meantime, check out a trailer for Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition below.