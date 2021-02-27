Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced four new strategic partnerships with U.S. based organizations to support and provide opportunities to black communities within the tech and gaming industries.

Detailing its endeavors on the SIE corporate blog, Sony revealed that it’ll be working with Black Girls Code, The Hidden Genius Project, Gameheads, and Black In Gaming as part of its commitment to “driving long-term change to achieve social justice and race equity.”

“Beyond supporting these four organizations, SIE continues to engage, support, and celebrate the Black Community through our [email protected] employee network – a community to empower employees and embrace diversity in an inclusive work environment,” reads the blog. “Our aim is to work with these partners to evoke long-lasting change by improving access to the tech and gaming industry and building a better structure for Black voices to be heard.”

The company has plans to make an initial investment of $1 million in organizations that are dedicated to social justice, education, and economic empowerment, with the aim of addressing racial inequality within the aforementioned industries. Sony will announce more strategic partnerships in the future.

“In 2020, we set a gaming ecosystem goal to increase Black game developers and professionals’ presence from two percent to five percent in just five years,” said Black in Gaming’s Laura Teclamarian. “We believe this strategic shift in representation will have a positive impact on game companies and products. We’re proud to get Sony Interactive Entertainment’s support in order to reach our mission.” Black Girls Code, The Hidden Genius Project, and Gameheads each added that they were looking forward to working with Sony.

[Source: SIE Blog]

