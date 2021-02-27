PQube, Dual Effect, and Abstract Digital Works have announced that their upcoming survival horror game, Tormented Souls, will release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime later this year.

In a press release announcing the new platforms, the companies didn’t provide any update on the previously-announced PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. However, according to Gematsu‘s information, Tormented Souls‘ last-gen versions have been cancelled.

Inspired by classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, Tormented Souls follows the story of Caroline Walker as she investigates the disappearance of twin girls in the eerie town of Winterlake. However, she wakes up in the middle of the night to find herself naked in a bathtub, hooked up to medical equipment in an abandoned mansion turned hospital. Now, she has to fight for her own life.

An official overview is as follows:

Nothing is quite as it seems at Winterlake. Cleverly combine items to solve puzzles and use every resource available to explore the secrets of the mansion and its grounds. Mirrors provide a gateway to another place and time. Investigate even the seemingly mundane and discover ways to manipulate the very fabric of reality and seek escape. The mansion may seem abandoned, but the deeper you venture, the more overwhelming the horrors within become. Dark forces and unspeakable creatures will do everything in their power to protect the secrets within. Remain vigilant, and use anything you can find to fight off the encroaching terrors of Winterlake.

Tormented Souls will release both physically and digitally. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.