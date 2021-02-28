Not long after Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said that he is “feeling pretty good” about Horizon Forbidden West‘s development plans, rumors started swirling that the game may be pushed to 2022.

Russian insider Anton Logvinov, who is most known for accurately leaking Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC version first, responded to a tweet about video game delays stating, “I would add Horizon to that list too.” Separately on Twitter, journalist Jason Schreier, who needs no introduction, said that “maybe” Forbidden West will end up releasing in 2022. However, he pointed out that the game has already been delayed. It was originally planned for release in the first half of 2021, but is now expected to release in the latter half.

я тебе еще хорайзон туда же запишу — Anton Logvinov (@alogvinov) February 25, 2021

Maybe, but Horizon already got delayed — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 23, 2021

While this is just a rumor at the moment, we won’t be surprised if it turns out to be true. Covid-19 has certainly thrown a spanner in the works for a lot of developers, resulting in a number of games being delayed.

God of War Rangarok, which was originally announced with a 2021 release window, is also expected to launch in 2022 at the earliest. Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Barlog confirmed as much, tweeting that the game will release when it’s ready. Elsewhere, Gran Turismo 7 has officially been delayed, and Returnal will now release in April. Meanwhile, Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been pushed into August 2021.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.