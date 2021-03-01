Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura has asked fans to lower their expectations when it comes to the game’s PlayStation 5 version fully utilizing the console’s features.

Square Enix recently unveiled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade during Sony’s State of Play, and announced a number of enhancements including Graphics and Peformance modes. However, players will have to wait until Part 2 to experience the PS5 and DualSense’s full suite of features integrated into the game.

“In terms of graphics, lighting and textures are the main adjustments [in Intergrade], but environmental effects such as fog have also been added to further enhance the sense of realism and immersion in the world,” Nomura told Famitsu during an interview (translation via Video Games Chronicle). “As for adaptive triggers, they are partially supported. However, in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch.”

In the same interview, Nomura said that Intergrade‘s photo mode will be different than Kingdom Heart III Remind‘s in that players will not be able to change their expressions or poses.

“This is just a mode to capture a scene as a memory,” Nomura explained. “There are no requirements to use this mode, so you can start using it right away.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will release on June 10th, and will be available as a free upgrade for those who already own the PS4 game (does not apply to March’s PS Plus lineup). It will include a new episode featuring Yuffie.

[Source: Famitsu via VGC]