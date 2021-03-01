With the exception of Destruction AllStars, which will be staying in rotation for another month, it’s the last day to grab the PlayStation Plus free games for February 2021. Both Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie will be leaving the service tomorrow, March 2nd, 2021, replaced by a slate of new free games for you to pick up.

Control: Ultimate Edition is for both PS4 and PS5 owners, allowing you to experience the definitive package of Remedy’s hit game. It contains the complete main game with all quality of life updates, as well as both The Foundation and AWE expansions. Concrete Genie is a PS4 title that also has a VR compatible mode, though PS5 players can still experience it via backwards compatibility on the console. Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer destruction derby title from Lucid Games, and it will remain available as a free PS Plus game through March as well, to give more players an opportunity to try it out. On April 6th, however, the price jumps up to $19.99.

Remember that you don’t have to download the games in order to redeem the free games. You don’t even have to have a PS5 to add them all to your library. If you’re still looking for the next-gen console, make sure to add them to your library anyway via the browser-based PlayStation Store in order to have a pre-built collection of next-gen games ready to play. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll have access to your full library of free games.

Next month’s PlayStation Plus free titles bring even more games, with four new additions (on top of Destruction AllStars), making a total of five free games available in March 2021. Subscribers can look forward to Final Fantasy VII Remake and Remnant: From the Ashes on PS4, Farpoint for PSVR, and Maquette on PS5 (PS4 version not included) joining the ranks of the PS Plus free games collection tomorrow, but before then, make sure you have February 2021’s games locked down.