Developer Cold Iron Studios has announced a new title set in the Aliens universe. Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter set 23 years after the events of the original Alien trilogy, where marines are once again tasked with containing a Xenomorph invasion that threatens to cause chaos.

The title is set during the year 2202. LV-895 is located in the outer colonies, and a distress call summons a Marine Assault Unit from the USS Endeavor to destroy the legions of Xenomorphs hiding amongst its ancient ruins. Things won’t be simple, though, as the Weyland-Yutani Synthetics are also there to protect corporate secrets that are best left hidden. Up to three players can take on four replayable campaigns that each have a storyline meant to expand on the events of the movies. A Challenge Card system will also add twists to each campaign, meaning repeat playthroughs can often be quite different.

Players can customize their marine in several ways. The five character classes—Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon—have unique special abilities and character perks, which can be improved and modified through the Perk Board. There’s then a choice of more than 30 futuristic weapons and over 70 mods/attachments, giving plenty of ways to obliterate the enemy. Each of those enemies will have their own tactics too, meant to ambush and outsmart players. There are more than 20 enemy types, 11 of which are different types of Xenomorph, including Facehuggers and Praetorians. To beat them, players need to make use of cover and come up with an effective team strategy. Take a look:

Aliens: Fireteam is the first console game set in the Aliens universe since Alien: Isolation back in 2014. Since then, rumors of a sequel have been dismissed, while a first-person co-op shooter from 3D Realms was cancelled following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. At least players won’t have long to wait. Aliens: Fireteam is due to arrive this summer on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Aliens: Fireteam]