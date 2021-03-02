Arkane Studios’ timed PlayStation 5-exclusive Deathloop is inching closer to release, and if you’re still not sure what the game’s all about, here’s a handy-dandy video that explains everything. Narrated by none other than Arkane Lyon’s Dinga Bakaba, the video below answers a lot of our questions, like what the heck is a deathloop and what caused it.

To summarize, Deathloop is “a murder puzzle where you play as an assassin trapped in a time loop.” In order to escape, you have to eliminate eight targets before the day resets.

In a recent interview with IGN, Bakaba said that Deathloop features a “chunky” single-player campaign, which is scripted in the beginning and then opens up with several leads.

“I think it’s quite a chunky campaign with a lot of investigation,” said Bakaba. “Then around that there’s a world that’s iterating, there are four time periods, four districts that you can explore with a nice variation. Each district has its little story over the day. In the morning, for instance it’s pretty calm because the party is only starting; by the end of the day it’s very messy, with trash all over the streets, graffiti all over and then the next day it starts again.”

Those who love exploration will find optional things to do, but Bakaba reiterated that Deathloop is “a pretty chunky game, even if you’re just doing the investigation and trying to break the time loop.” Players will have to learn from each cycle, find new paths, and experiment with different things starting May 21st.

