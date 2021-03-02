Announced last month, PlayStation players can now get Ratchet and Clank PS4 free via Sony’s Play at Home initiative, which sees Sony offering incentives for players to follow lockdown guidelines and mitigate spread during the pandemic.

Ratchet & Clank is free for everyone with no strings attached until 8pm PDT on March 31. Once you’ve redeemed the game, it’s yours to keep, download, and play forever. You don’t need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber either, and PS5 players can also get it and play via backwards compatibility. In fact, you don’t even need a console to redeem the game. Head over to the PlayStation Store now via web to add it to your library.

Later in the month, beginning March 25, new subscribers to the anime-focused Funimation or Wakanim service will not only be able to make use of the free 14-day trial, they’ll get an additional 90 days subscription for free. This offer is also only available for a limited time, but Sony didn’t specify when this one will end.

Beyond these two offers, Sony said that the Play at Home initiative will run for a few months, with additional freebies and incentives to be announced at a later date. It’s unknown yet what free games and entertainment offers will be coming in the future.

The 2021 Play at Home initiative will be running longer than the first Play At Home promotion that began in April last year, near the start of the Covid pandemic. Over the course of that month, players were able to download Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free (with some regional exceptions). The idea was to encourage people to stay at home and not venture outside unnecessarily as the world struggled with managing the pandemic. As the world continues to struggle with properly managing the pandemic, Sony is once again doing its part to help players and give them something to do while they stay inside.

Sony was one of the first companies in the gaming industry to start taking the pandemic seriously, canceling its February 2020 appearance at PAX East out of an abundance of caution. At the time, we had little idea the pandemic would become as big as it has, and certainly weren’t thinking it would drag into the next year.

You can pick up Ratchet and Clank PS4 free on the PlayStation Store.