Forever Entertainment, the publisher behind Panzer Dragoon‘s remake, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Square Enix to make multiple remakes based on a single IP.

In a report spotted by Gematsu, Forever Entertainment said that the mystery IP will be revealed at a later date, and that it’ll receive more than 50 percent of the revenue from the sale of each game. The developer didn’t reveal any further details, but did say that the remakes will feature upgraded visuals while maintaining the original gameplay and scenarios.

A translation of the report, which is originally in Polish, is as follows (thanks, Wccftech):

The management of Forever Entertainment S.A. hereby announces the conclusion of an agreement between FE and Square Enix Co., Ltd. from Japan. The purpose of the contract is to create and release several game remakes based on one IP owned by Square Enix Japan. The name of this IP will be made public in a separate report once the global marketing campaign begins. Remakes of all games will feature new visuals, but the gameplay and scenario will remain the same as the original version. Exact release dates for all games will be communicated in separate ongoing reports. For its participation in the project, FE will receive a significant portion of the revenue (more than 50%) from each game sold on all platforms. Acquiring classic IPs and creating new productions or remakes on their basis is one of the important directions of the Company’s development, the effectiveness of which has been confirmed by the success of Panzer Dragoon: Remake. The company will cover the costs related to the implementation of the above agreement from its own funds.

We’ll update our readers when the IP is revealed.

[Source: Forever Entertainment via Gematsu, Wccftech]