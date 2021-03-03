Sometimes a deal comes along that makes it way too easy to top up and add another year or two to your PlayStation Plus subscription. This latest PlayStation Plus deal from CDKeys will net you another year of the service for just $26.99. That’s more than a 50% discount off the normal retail of $59.99 for a year. And if you want to grab two years, it will still cost you less than one year at the normal price. Keep in mind that this PS Plus deal is only for US PSN codes. You’ll need to have a US PSN account to redeem them.

PS Plus Deal

Get 1 Year of PS Plus on CDKeys for $26.99

We’ve tested the PS Plus deal out ourselves, and it works. Once you purchase, you’ll get an email after a short processing time that contains your PSN code for the PS Plus top up. If you are new to the PlayStation Plus service, it will get you a full year from the day you redeem the code. If you already have a subscription, the code will add another full year onto your existing subscription time.

$26.99 is an incredible price for the service. Just this month alone features a lineup of free games including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Destruction AllStars, and more than are already valued at more than the deal price if you were to buy them outright. And that’s just this month. A full year of Plus gets you access to 12 months of free games to redeem, yours to download and play as long as you remain an active subscriber. Oddworld: Soulstorm will launch as a PS Plus free game for PS5 in April. A PlayStation Plus subscription also allows you to play games online, get numerous extra deals and bonuses, and have cloud storage for your PS5 saves.

You’ll want to jump on this PlayStation Plus deal quickly though. We don’t know how long it will last, and at that price, a lot of people are sure to be adding an extra year or two to their subscriptions.

How many years of PlayStation Plus do you have stored up? Let us know in the comments below while you wait for your confirmation emails to come in.

[Via: Push Square]