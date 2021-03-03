Sony’s PSVR Spotlight returned today, this time with the aim of announcing six new titles heading to PlayStation VR over the course of 2021. Unlike the last time where the event was strung out over several days, all of the latest announcements have been made today.

We’ve already met DOOM 3: VR Edition, but you can find the rest of the new titles below.

New PSVR Games Announced Today

Song in the Smoke

17-BIT’s new survival game drops players into a deceptively beautiful world filled with mysteries and an alarming number of deadly creatures, both familiar and fantastical. How you survive is entirely up to you, but you’ll need food, water, healing items, warmth, and a safe-ish place to sleep. Alternatively you can explore during the hours of darkness for greater rewards, but the world is far more dangerous during the night and you’ll need to make sure you’re prepared. The game will be compatible with Move controllers for more natural motion controls. Song in the Smoke is due to be released sometime in 2021.

Fracked

The latest PSVR title from nDreams combines first-person shooting and taking cover with skiing, free running, climbing, base jumping, and ziplining at a mountain fracking facility. Rather than being an on-rails experience, the game gives players more freedom with their movement and strategy as they take on the Fracked, “an army of gun-wielding, interdimensional maniacs”. To achieve this, players will need to own Move controllers as the game isn’t compatible with a Dualshock/DualSense controller. Those choosing to play the game on PS5 via backwards compatibility will get enhancements like improved framerates, loading times and resolution. Fracked will be coming exclusively to PSVR this summer.

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar

Four years after I Expect You To Die was released on PSVR, Schell Games’ sequel makes players increase their espionage expertise as they try to stop Zoraxis from taking over the world again. Details are thin on the ground, but the trailer shows players using disguises and telekinetic abilities to take on their tasks in a variety of new environments. Of course, you’re still expected to die in a number of horrible ways. I Expect You to Die 2 will be released on PSVR later this year.

Zenith: The Last City

Not to be confused with Infinigon’s action-RPG of the same name, Ramen VR’s JRPG-inspired MMO is set in a colorful fantasy world that has taken generations to recover from a cataclysmic event known as The Fracture. Players must battle man and gods to stop this from happening again. The game allows complete freedom of movement, tactile combat, and has a gliding system to move across great distances easily. Player roles are completely flexible within the game’s class system, and players must gather Essence to become more powerful and increase their stamina. Guilds will bring like-minded players together to take on the plentiful party content, including world bosses, public events, and dungeons. The game is due to be released later this year.

After The Fall

Vertigo Games’ co-op action first-person shooter was revealed during E3 2019 for Steam and Oculus, but the game was revealed today to be making its way to PSVR too. A group of four survivors must brace themselves for the post-apocalyptic ice-covered world of an alternate 2004 LA. The weather isn’t the only danger as the world has been taken over by hordes of ferocious undead monsters known as snowbreed. Players can use either Move controllers or the Aim controller to take down their foes with weaponry and tools inspired by the ’80s, like a cassette player-turned-missile launcher. Players who want to try the closed beta before the game’s launch later this summer need to sign up on the official website.

Meanwhile, the latest PSVR headset wasn’t completely ignored. Sony promises that we’ll hear more on the PS5 PSVR at a later date, although they did share they were pleased by the community’s response to its reveal. With the headset not due to be released this year and details few and far between, it’ll be a while yet before we start seeing PSVR titles made specifically for the PS5.

