P.T., the playable teaser for the canceled Silent Hills that never came to be, spawned a whole surge of copycat games looking to recapture the horror sensation of the repeating hallway that came and went so quickly. Coming later this month, Jandusoft’s Evil Inside—which notably also shares a title that’s uncomfortably close to the unrelated The Evil Within—is more than trying to capture the horrifying vibe of P.T. It’s trailer seems to show a game that outright copies a number of elements, right down to the layout of the hallway. Take a look for yourself below and see what you think.

The trailer description says that Evil Inside is a first-person psychological horror game that follows Mark, who is trying to contact his mother via a spirit board after she is murdered and his father is arrested for the crime. Of course, there’s likely a deeper psychological mystery to uncover here through the horror, if the usual fist-person psychological horror formula is followed.

The trailer, however, doesn’t really communicate this narrative at all. Instead, it’s nearly two minutes of moving through a hallway that looks suspiciously similar to P.T., complete with a front entryway and upper balcony that has a creepy ominous woman glaring down at the player. During the tour through the P.T.-esque hallway, occasional flashes show some horrifying changes, and here are a few that we caught.

The hallway at one point turns purple and a bunch of eyeballs protrude from the walls.

The good old “creepy ghost woman on the balcony” trope from P.T. returns in an almost identical fashion.

Looking up at the hanging chandelier in the entryway, it suddenly becomes a clown corpse hanging from the chain instead.

The hall flickers red again and the floor appears to be a pool of blood.

A woman is seen crawling backwards into an open doorway, she appears to be frightened and scurrying to get away from something or someone. Perhaps this is Mark’s mom?

Finally another horror callback, this time a creepy well appears in the middle of the hall just in front of the final door.

Some comments on the YouTube video have noted that the game’s ESRB rating is T for Teen, which has caused many to criticize this as more of a discount version of P.T. that won’t enter the depths of horror depravity that the Kojima teaser went to. Of course, scares don’t have to be all M-rated blood and gore, so JanduSoft could still manage to make a pretty creepy game using atmosphere and the obligatory jump scare here and there.

What do you think of Evil Inside? Is it too much like P.T.? Or are there enough differences here for you?

Evil Inside is coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 25th, 2021.