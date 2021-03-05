Mediatonic introduced Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 with a jigsaw puzzle for the community to put together. They did exactly the same with Season 4, and the result is the first look at the futuristic theme of Fall Guys 4041. The team also revealed four Season 4 costumes across their various social media channels.

The last jigsaw featured 300 pieces, with a single piece issued to 300 volunteers who put the jigsaw together on Discord. This time the plan was much bigger. A total of 2400 pieces from Big Jigsawus were released to the entire community, and with Discord user nukeykt taking charge, players took to Discord and managed to put all the pieces together in 10 hours and 10 minutes. The resulting image hints at some of the costumes players will be able to earn in Season 4, including a clumsy android and a green alien driving a fall guy via its head (a Men in Black reference, seemingly).

The team also took to their social media channels to tease another four costumes players will be able to earn in Season 4. Players could find a shark and three different types of aliens on Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and TikTok, including one that looks like a disco glitterball. You can see them all in the image below:

Fall Guys development continues on all platforms after the studio’s acquisition by Epic Games. Epic insists the game’s experience won’t be changed at all and will instead be expanded to other platforms when the game is released on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game will benefit from major investment from Epic, although it has done incredibly well on its own, reaching profitability in just four hours. So far the game has totaled more than 8 million players and became the most downloaded PS+ game of all time. At the moment, Season 3.5 continues to run with new content including a new level, more than 40 variants of existing levels, Fall Feed, a new DLC pack, new shows and costumes. Mediatonic has yet to announce a release date for Season 4, but with teases underway, it’s only a matter of time.

