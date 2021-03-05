Troy Leavitt, Hogwarts Legacy‘s lead developer embroiled in controversy over content published on his YouTube channel, has “resigned” from Avalanche Software.

Fans expressed concerns last month after it was discovered that Leavitt ran a YouTube channel in which he published unsavory videos, including one in which he expressed support for Gamergate and another in which he spoke in favor of Pixar co-founder John Lasseter, who engaged in sexual misconduct.

Leavitt previously said that publisher WB Games was aware of his YouTube channel, and although the company didn’t share his opinions, it apparently didn’t have an issue with them. While it seems that the recent backlash forced Leavitt out of Avalanche, he insisted that he resigned and remains on good terms with both the developer and the publisher. He tweeted:

I have made the decision to part ways with Avalanche Software. I have nothing but good things to say about the game, the dev team, and WB Games. I will be releasing a YouTube video about this soon on my channel. To clarify: I felt absolutely secure in my position. However, I still wanted to resign for reasons that I will explain in that forthcoming video. I’m in excellent spirits and very pleased with my relationship with WB and Avalanche.

Leavitt’s explanation wasn’t enough to placate those who believe he bas been “cancelled.” His Twitter replies are inundated with followers pledging to boycott Hogwarts Legacy and future Avalanche and WB titles.

It was recently reported that Hogwarts Legacy, which has been shrouded in controversy since its announcement, will include trans character customization options in an effort to be more inclusive. This move comes amid J.K. Rowling’s controversial views on the subject matter.

[Source: Twitter]