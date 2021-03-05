Tara Saunders, co-studio head at PlayStation London Studio, has said that the team’s upcoming title has “HUGE potential.”

In an official interview introducing studio heads Saunders and Stuart Whyte, Saunders said:

I want us to dream big and realize our full potential… but at the same time ensure that there is a real emphasis on ethical and sustainable game development practices. We have super strong values in place that mean we should be keeping in mind the importance of inclusivity, balance and team spirit on a day to day basis. Our next project has HUGE potential and we want to leverage that to the max by empowering the team to thrive and deliver a top quality game!

While London Studio has kept its project tightly under wraps, previous reports suggested that it’s working on the long-rumored Horizon Zero Dawn VR version. However, job listings published by developer Firesprite (former Sony Liverpool devs) suggest that London Studio may no longer be involved in the project.

London Studios’ most recent projects include VR Worlds and Blood & Truth. It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that it’s working on Sony’s next-gen PS VR system.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input,” Sony said last week. “There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.

[Source: London Studio via PSU]