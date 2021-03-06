Publisher PM Studios and developer Zarc Attack have announced that their retro-inspired first-person shooter, Exophobia, will release on the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms on October 5th.

Players will find themselves in an abandoned spaceship full of aliens. There will be a lot of secret areas to explore and weapons to upgrade as you piece together the spaceship’s backstory. An official overview is as follows:

Exophobia is a retro-inspired first-person shooter with fast-paced combat. You wake up to find yourself alone in a human spaceship infested with hostile alien soldiers. Explore your surroundings while you uncover piece by piece the backstory and destiny of its human inhabitants. Shoot, dash, stun your enemies and more, in your path to escape!

Features include:

Kill – First-person shooter action where fast reflexes and clever positioning are vital. Learn enemy behavior and use all your movement options and your surroundings to eliminate diverse groups of alien armies as fast as possible or before they kill you.

– First-person shooter action where fast reflexes and clever positioning are vital. Learn enemy behavior and use all your movement options and your surroundings to eliminate diverse groups of alien armies as fast as possible or before they kill you. Explore – Discover a labyrinthine spaceship with multiple floors and uncover the past events that led to this high-stakes moment. Get lost in hostile environments and traps while doing your best to survive. Be curious enough and you might find some secrets that will make you stronger.

– Discover a labyrinthine spaceship with multiple floors and uncover the past events that led to this high-stakes moment. Get lost in hostile environments and traps while doing your best to survive. Be curious enough and you might find some secrets that will make you stronger. Upgrade – If you find a specialized room, you can improve your weapon with a new ability. These drastically change your combat tactics and will be used to open up previously inaccessible areas in the spaceship required to progress.

– If you find a specialized room, you can improve your weapon with a new ability. These drastically change your combat tactics and will be used to open up previously inaccessible areas in the spaceship required to progress. Die – Ruthless difficulty with diverse combat situations with different enemy types and attack patterns, including menacing bosses. When you die, you respawn in the last visited checkpoint in the spaceship, so beware what you might find in the next room.

Check out a trailer below.