Control has been quite a success story for Remedy Entertainment. The title has sold over two million copies and continues to sell, and its strong performance helped the studio to have its best ever financial year despite not releasing a new game in 2020. However, given industry-wide standards, Remedy doesn’t yet consider Control a “major hit.”

Speaking to Games Industry, CEO Tero Virtala said that Remedy’s future goals include creating “several successful games, and at least one major hit.”

“We’re really happy with the success of Control,” said Virtala. “It won Game of the Year awards, it has sold over two million units and continues selling, but two million is not yet a major hit in our industry. When we talk about major hit games, we’re talking on an industry level – that’s what we’re aiming at.”

To put Control‘s sales number into perspective, Alan Wake sold three million copies and the original Max Payne sold four million. Virtala pointed out that the games industry underwent a number of changes since these two games released, and subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass provide new ways to reach a wider audience. And it’s because of this that a team within Remedy is still working on Control two years later.

Elsewhere during the interview, Virtala revealed that Remedy has four teams split between five games. The Control team is also working on the studio’s “next big title,” one team is working on Vanguard, a third team is working on a single-player campaign for Crossfire X/HD, and a fourth team is working on two unannounced console and PC titles funded by Epic Games.

[Source: Games Industry]