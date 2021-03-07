Developer miHoYo has announced that Genshin Impact version 1.4 update will launch on March 17th along with the Windblume Festival to celebrate the arrival of Spring. Players at Adventure Rank 20 or above who have completed ‘Song of the Dragon and Freedom’ will receive an invitation to the event.

There will be a variety of activities and mini games to engage in, with a plethora of rewards and prizes on offer. Majority of the mini games will support both single-player and co-op play to ensure maximum participation. In addition to this, players will continue Genshin Impact‘s story and will encounter a new powerful enemy as they investigate the Abyss Order with Dainsleif.

Version 1.4 will add Rosaria “Thorny Benevolence” as a new 4-star playable character. She wields a powerful polearm with an Elemental Skill that allows her to shift behind her enemy to deal damage, and an Elemental Burst that allows her to attack foes with a “mighty slash” as well as damage nearby enemies.

Over on the PlayStation Blog miHoYo also detailed miscellaneous updates.

We’d like to share some adjustments and optimizations that will be coming in version 1.4 which will allow Travelers to experience a more fun and enjoyable journey. First, as the Original Resin limit has been previously increased from 120 to 160, the version 1.4 update will allow Travelers to hold up to five Condensed Resin in their Inventory. Also, the new version will grant Travelers the option of lowering their World Level to better suit their needs in single-player and co-op mode.



[Source: PlayStation Blog]