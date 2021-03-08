Microsoft Store has leaked yet another unannounced title. This time, it’s the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, and according to the now-deleted listing, it’s out on March 18th. That’s right. It’ll be out in 10 days if Microsoft’s listing is anything to go by.

Thanks to screenshots captured by MP1st, we know that the Definitive Survivor Trilogy contains all the definitive edition content from 2013’s Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Bonus content includes:

Apex Predator Preorder Pack

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content

Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass

Advantage Pack

Challenge Pack

Gold Pack

Silver Pack

Wild Pack

Cold Darkness Awakened

Endurance Mode

20-Year Celebration Pack

Ancient Vanguard

Prophet’s Legacy

Siberian Ranger

Valiant Explorer Pack

Wilderness Survivor

Apex Predator

Hope’s Bastion Pack

Remnant Resistance Pack

Sparrowhawk Pack

Tactical Survivor Pack

Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch

“Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider” reads an official description. “With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become.”

We’ll update our readers when price and platforms are announced.

[Source: MP1st]