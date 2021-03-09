Have you been trying to play some multiplayer or Zombies in Black Ops Cold War but are having trouble getting into the servers? The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War servers are down for all players on all platforms—PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Activision is aware of the outage and currently investigating the issue. The problem doesn’t seem to be impacting Warzone for the time being.

Activision currently lists the status of Black Ops Cold War as “Outage” for all platforms on the online services status page. This Black Ops Cold War server outage follows connection issues that happened last week. You shouldn’t have to wait too long for a resolution. Activision is usually quick to resolve these server issues. After a record breaking year, the publisher undoubtedly doesn’t want its biggest franchise to experience unscheduled downtime.

It was recently reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Season Two launch last month broke internet usage records for some ISPs. The update now makes the combined file sizes for the two game big enough that they can’t fit comfortably on a 500GB PS4.

Season Two launched a whole new large-scale Zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War called Outbreak that pits players against hordes of the undead on the biggest Zombies maps to date. Outbreak is set to get additional Easter eggs and quests next season, but for now, players are enjoying the challenge that comes with the increasing difficulties as they completing objectives. It also brought with it the prerequisite new maps, modes (Gun Game!), and a whole new Battle Pass for players to earn and unlock a variety of new cosmetics.

Have you had any issues getting into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War servers today? We’ll keep you updated on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War server status and let you know when things are back online.