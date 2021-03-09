Crystal Dynamics has responded to criticism of the recently-announced level progression nerf in Marvel’s Avengers. While the studio acknowledged that its initial explanation was confusing, it doubled down on its decision.

Over on Reddit, Crystal Dynamics said that XP leveling in between higher levels “didn’t scale well,” and as a result, players were leveling up 2-3 times per 10-20 minute mission.

“The problem we were seeing, and hearing, was that you would immediately get more skill points than you had time to review, apply, and get used to, before embarking on your next mission and gaining your next few levels. Hopefully, you can see the issue here,” wrote the studio. “We want people to level up, in fact, we really want to see more people level up more Heroes, as playing the full Avenger roster should be the most fun thing you can do, but we don’t want the leveling up experience to be too overwhelming or diminish exploring each skill purchase.”

According to the developer, the revamped system will add 3-5 hours of game time to reach the maximum level, which should translate to a steadier pace of progression at higher levels (every 2-4 missions or so). “We also tuned the game to make early leveling slightly faster, giving players more advantage against enemies when first starting out and hopefully making them feel more like a Super Hero faster,” added Crystal Dynamics.

Despite the explanation, players are still unhappy with the changes. The general consensus is that Marvel’s Avengers suffers due to a lack of content, not its original XP system.

[Source: Reddit]