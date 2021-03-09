PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 9, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu $20.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives CYBATTLER $7.99

Arcade Archives LEGEND OF MAKAI $7.99

Car Demolition Clicker $6.99

GENSOU Skydrift $23.99

Into A Dream $13.99

Kairobotica $13.99

Kill It With Fire $14.99

Life of Fly $13.99

March to a Million $13.99

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition PS4 $79.99

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition PS5 $79.99

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Pocket Harvest $13.99

POSTAL Redux $9.99

Pro Deer Hunting 2 $14.99

Radon Blast $4.99

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition $24.99

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo $28.49

Saint Patricks Day Break $6.99

Sir Lovelot PS4 $9.99

Sir Lovelot PS5 $9.99

Tiny Hands Adventure $7.99

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition $39.99

