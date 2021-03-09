Watch Dogs: Legion‘s online mode is live on consoles now, and if you haven’t already, you’ll need to download title update 3.20 to be able to jump in. As a reminder, some multiplayer features have been delayed until further notice due to Ubisoft identifying technical issues.
Full patch notes are as follows:
Global
- Fixed an issue that caused several masks to go missing from players’ wardrobes after TU3.0.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when performing an operative swap in specific areas of the open world.
- Fixed an issue that would cause placeholder text to be displayed for inactive operatives when inspecting them while in a restricted area.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when ray tracing was enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when selecting a tab in the in-game store.
Ubisoft Connect
- Fixed an issue that would prevent a notification to appear when completing time limited challenges.
PlayStation 5
- Fixed an issue that could cause buildings in the open world to become temporarily invisible. No more hide and seek!
Stadia
- Fixed an issue that could cause security cameras and lasers to trigger an alarm on operatives with uniformed access.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when using the Deep Profiler while having menu narration enabled.
Xbox Series X/S
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when accessing the different categories in the in-game store.
- Fixed several issues that could cause graphical corruptions to occur.
