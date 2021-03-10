As part of subscribing to PlayStation Plus, members are occasionally able to download free content packs for several live-service games. Following a trend that started back when Warzone first launched, a new PS Plus exclusive pack has been released for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The Combat Pack (Endurance) includes a new Operator Skin for Baker, three weapon blueprints, and a double XP boost among other things.

Inspired by the jungle warfare themes introduced in Season Two of Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, the pack includes the following items designed to help players blend in a bit better:

Epic Operator Skin for Baker

Epic Tactical Rifle Blueprint

Epic Pistol Blueprint

Epic Tactical Knife Blueprint

Epic Weapon Charm

Legendary Calling Card

60-minute Double XP Token

The new season introduced four new operators, six new weapons, four new multiplayer maps, new multiplayer game modes, and a brand new Zombies Outbreak game mode. The limited-time Outbreak Challenge event is due to end tomorrow, March 11, so be sure to complete all of the objectives before then if you want all of the charms, emblems, stickers, calling cards, and those weapon blueprint rewards. There is also a brand new Battle Pass with plenty of rewards to unlock, including new Operators, Operator skins, weapons, War Tracks, and Call of Duty Points. There’s even the first Ultra-Rarity Reactive Blueprint to be unlocked that changes the appearance of a weapon as players accumulate kills. The full patch notes for the season that went live last month can be seen here.

Season Two got off to a great start for Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision when certain internet service providers experienced their “busiest day on record“. Unfortunately there have since been server and connection issues, the most recent of which was yesterday, although these all seem to be resolved for now. At least PS Plus players can now download the Combat Pack (Endurance) for free right now.

[Source: PlayStation Store]