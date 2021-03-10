Following the reveal of Resident Evil Village‘s estimated size on the Xbox Series X, the game’s PlayStation 5 file size and pre-load date have apparently been outed.

The “leak” comes from Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, which is dedicated to extracting data from Sony’s servers. According to them, Resident Evil Village weighs 27.325 GB without the day-one patch applied, and you’ll be able to pre-load the game two days ahead of launch on May 5th.

Worth noting that Microsoft Store estimates Resident Evil Village‘s Xbox file size to be around 50 GB, with 15 GB taken up by the upcoming multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse. It’s possible that the PS5 size doesn’t account for Re:Verse, which will be free with your purchase of Resident Evil Village.

That said, if players don’t want to try out the multiplayer experience, then they don’t have to worry about clearing a ton of space, provided a ginormous day-one patch doesn’t bump up the size significantly.

An overview of Re:Verse is as follows:

In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person deathmatch battles. Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series and turn the tides of battle with powerful bioweapons. Take part in 5-minute Deathmatches, where the player with the most points wins! Use the weapons and items you find to take down even more powerful enemies!

We’ll update our readers when we have official confirmation about Resident Evil Village and Re:Verse PS4 and PS5 sizes. The game will release on May 7th.

[Source: Twitter]