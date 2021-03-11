Little Nightmares II has reached one million sales within the first month of the game’s release. At the same time, publisher Bandai Namco said that the Little Nightmares franchise as a whole has reached a “very important milestone” of five million players.

Little Nightmares II is the first title developed by a studio for Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe to reach this milestone in such a short timeframe. When combined with the second milestone, this makes the publisher extremely happy. Senior Vice President Marketing, Content and Digital, Herve Hoerdt commented on the success and confirmed more to come:

We’re very proud of the success of Little Nightmares and really grateful with how fans have embraced the universe through the games and the comics, putting their minds to work to find the wildest theories about Little Nightmares. These are two important milestones for a franchise that we have nurtured and grown within BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe and would not be possible without the amazing support from the Little Nightmares community. We can’t wait to share with you what’s next in the Little Nightmares universe.

The first two games in the franchise were developed by Tarsier Studios. The studio has since been purchased by Embracer Group, whose intention is for the studio to begin work on new IPs. This means Tarsier will be leaving Little Nightmares behind, but as the IP is owned by Bandai Namco, they have the choice to continue work with a new developer. The publisher had already stated they “feel energized to deliver more content in the future” but it was unclear whether this meant further content for Little Nightmares II or a new game altogether.

This milestone confirms that additional Little Nightmares content is coming in some form. In addition to the main games, ALIKE Studios has already created a mobile title, Very Little Nightmares, and there’s a digital comic series too. As soon as we hear more about the future of the franchise, we’ll be sure to let you know.