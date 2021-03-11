Total Mayhem Games has announced that the latest entry in its We Were Here series will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in Q4 2021.

Aptly titled We Were Here Forever, the upcoming title is yet another standalone co-op adventure, which takes players to Castle Rock. Trapped in the area, players must solve puzzles and find their way out, unraveling a “thrilling” story along the way.

“We really wanted players to have control over their own adventure within the realm of Castle Rock,” said Total Mayhem Games managing director, Lucia de Visser. “That’s why we have designed a storyline that is partially non-linear, so you can decide the order of events and explore the realm of Castle Rock as you please. Maybe even come back another time around and do things differently…”

An official overview is as follows:

You and your friend are trapped in the realm of Castle Rock with no way out—were you betrayed, or simply not that clever? Work together to explore and solve puzzles in this mysterious Antarctic adventure. Be aware, nothing is what it seems—there are dark secrets hidden in the shadows. Will you be able to escape? …starting with a message from the Jester… Vermin of Castle Rock

Hear my whispers as you walk and talk

You were left behind, in my majesty’s keep

BETRAYED… or simply not that clever?

Bring me what I seek

Or suffer-r-r… hahahahaha FOREVER!

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.