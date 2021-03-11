What would you get if you blended the hilarious commentary over cringe-inducing old films from Mystery Science Theater 3000* with the multiplayer hijinks of party games like Jackbox*? What the Dub?! put players in control of the dialog, letting you overdub missing dialog from terrible and cringe-worthy film clips. Players then vote on which dubbing was the best (or worst). Check out the trailer below:

What the Dub?! includes more than 300 clips from “hilariously awful B-movies, woefully outdated PSAs, and bizarre industrial films,” all of which have some of the dialog missing. Players then fill in the dialog with their own witty lines, which are read by a text-to-speech AI reader in time with the scene. People can vote on their favorite dubs, with the winner earning points. Remember though, as with most local party games like this, it’s less about what you think is hilarious, and more about knowing how to win over those who are voting.

It supports up to 12 players locally—six to enter their own dubs and another six audience members that can participate in the voting. Much like the Jackbox games, players connect via browser-based devices, meaning you can include anyone who has a phone, tablet, or computer. And no matter who wins, What the Dub?! is guaranteed to take bad movie nights to new levels of hilarity. The game has an original score by Emmy nominated composer Jonathan Hylander.

What the Dub?! is coming from Wide Right Interactive, the independent studio who brought you the irreverent and zany bullet-hell shooter, Freedom Finger.

What the Dub?! is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam, and can be played on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. What the Dub?! releases April 8th, 2021 on all platforms.

*Note that What the Dub?! is not affiliated with either Mystery Science Theater 3000 or Jackbox despite its similarities to both.