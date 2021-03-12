Abubakar Salim, the actor behind Assassin’s Creed Origin‘s Bayek of Siwa, set up his own game development studio a year ago to “tell cool stories and have innovative gameplay.” His company, Silver Rain Games, has now inked a deal with Electronic Arts to publish its debut game under the EA Originals label.

In a press release announcing the news, Silver Rain Games said that EA “are phenomenal partners” during these unprecedented times. Its game is still tightly under wraps, but we’re told that it’ll be a “thought-provoking” experience.

“In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life,” said Salim. “Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings. We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey.”

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain,” added EA’s EVP of Strategic Growth, Matt Bilbey. “They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players.”

EA Originals has previously published hit games including A Way Out and Unravel. It’s also publishing the upcoming It Takes Two.

[Source: EA]