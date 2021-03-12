Immortals Fenyx Rising‘s second story-driven DLC episode is due to arrive soon. Myths of the Eastern Realm will be arriving later this month on March 25. To prepare players for its arrival, Ubisoft has released a free primer quest with this week’s title update.

Myths of the Eastern Realm’s story is inspired by Chinese mythology and will take players into a new world with new characters, including a new hero called Ku. The DLC is the second of three story-driven DLC episodes due to be released for the title and is developed by Ubisoft Chengdu. The first episode, which came out earlier this year, is A New God, which challenges players to best the Trial of the Olympians vaults at the Olympos Palace and join the Inner Circle of the Pantheon. The third and future episode, The Lost Gods, will change to a top-down view and brawler combat through a new hero, Ash, who’s been chosen by Fenyx themself.

To prepare for the DLC’s arrival, a new primer quest is available in the game right now. We Are Not Alone is a “stamina-testing platforming challenge” hidden amongst the clouds at the southern end of the Valley of Eternal Spring. Those who complete the quest will win an “appropriately themed prize”, but there’s no requirement to complete the quest before jumping into Myths of the Eastern Realm.

The quest arrived as part of title update 1.1.2, which also fixed other bugs and improved the game’s stability. You can see those bug fixes in the patch notes below:

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Title Update 1.1.2 Patch Notes

Quests, world events, side activities:

Added a failsafe to ensure Fenyx does not lose items found in the Vaults

Fixed an issue where the Fleet Footed Merch store and the Live Tasks were not available in the Hall of Gods

Fixed an issue where Fenyx could not reenter Ajax Fort after falling into the water

Fixed an issue where NPCs were missing from the Hall of the Gods – Hermes just told us everyone is there, safe and sound!

Fixed an issue where killing World Bosses would not award Mythical fragments

Gameplay, combat and balancing

Added small health regeneration to preserve first section of the health bar in Vaults – But we all know Fenyx can rise from the ashes…

User interface:

Added an option to toggle the ‘double press dodge’ action

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm releases on March 25 and is included as part of the game’s Season Pass for $39.99. The DLC will also be available separately, and if it’s anything like the first DLC episode, it will cost $14.99. Title Update 1.1.2 is available now.

[Source: Ubisoft (1, 2)]