Gordon Hall, one of the founders of Rockstar Leeds, has passed away aged 51. News of Hall’s demise was first shared by Games Industry, who cited various industry professionals in the Yorkshire development scene, where Hall was based for a long time. A cause of death is not known.

“Gordon was simply brilliant to be around, incredibly motivating and ever positive,” Team17 co-founder Martyn Brown told Games Industry. “His pursuit of excellence was staggering and he formed a great, trusting bond with those who chose to work (hard) alongside him. As a close friend, he was truly inspirational and socially speaking a real energetic one-off who could endlessly entertain at the drop of a hat, holding everyone in the palm of his hand. Gordon will be very sadly missed.”

Hall worked on titles like Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars. In 2009, he worked on Red Dead Redemption with the Rockstar San Diego team, and also lent his talent to L.A. Noire. He co-founded Rockstar Leeds (formerly Mobius Entertainment Limited) in December 1997.

“We were very saddened to hear of the recent passing of Gordon Hall,” a Rockstar Games spokesperson told IGN. “During his time with us, Gordon helped create some truly amazing games and was instrumental in the creation of the classic, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. May he rest in peace. Our condolences go out to his family and friends for their loss.”

Hall is survived by his son. Our thoughts go out to his colleagues and loved ones.

[Source: Games Industry, IGN]