I synthesize and rasterize immaterial things

That I fabricate for you. For you…

Yes I tesselate and animate

These dancing sprites

And sun-lit skies for you.

I do it for you. I’m your GPU.

GPU. GPU.

If you’ve played Astro’s Playroom, chances are, you’ve found yourself humming its catchy soundtrack. Well, we have some good news: the OST is now streaming everywhere – YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal.

The track list is as follows:

“That’s The Way To Do It” “CPU Plaza” “I’m Your GPU” “SSD” “Follow Me (Into The Storm) [Playroom Remix]” “Botdi Beach” “Cooling Springs” “PlayStation Labo & Gatcha” “GPU Jungle (Powerup & Boss)” “SSD Speedway (Powerup & Boss)” “CPU Plaza (After Dark)” “They Don’t Make’m Like They Used To” “CRT-Rex” “4K-Rex” “Let’s Do This” “Goal” “Uplifting Little Number” “I Am Astro Bot [Playroom Remix]” “Memories of Play” “CPU Plaza (Mashup Overture)”

The soundtrack is the work of composer Kenneth C M Young, who recently offered some track sketches for free over on Soundcloud via the PlayStation Blog.

“I was out for a run one morning and I was thinking about all these ideas and what was I going to do, and I had this idea of making the PlayStation 5 sing to the player, personifying the spirit of the PS5,” Young told IGN. “It’s nice when you realize you’re able to do something that you probably couldn’t do on other projects, and then you can dial it up and make it your own. The nice thing about the game being pre-installed on PS5 is that it’s this great opportunity to really find an audience.”

