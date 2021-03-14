Unfold Games and Feardemic have announced that the complete edition of their psychological horror game, DARQ, will release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 25th. Those who already own the complete edition on the PS4 will be entitled to a free upgrade.

DARQ: Complete Edition includes the base game and two downloadable content packs: The Tower and The Crypt. The Tower is “a mysterious structure filled with new puzzles and secrets” and The Crypt “introduces the most challenging puzzles in the game, never-before-seen mechanics, new achievements, shocking twists, and big surprises.” The Crypt is apparently twice as big as The Tower.

For those who haven’t played DARQ before, the game follows the story of a boy named Lloyd who is stuck in a dream turned nightmare after his attempts to wake up fail. In order to survive the nightmare, Lloyd must “bend the laws of physics and manipulate the fluid fabric of the dream world” with gravity-defying puzzles and stealth.

Key features include:

Psychological horror set in a lucid dream, relying on slow build and creepy atmosphere rather than gore and violence.

Unique art style and detailed environment to explore.

Sound design by Bjorn Jacobsen, known for his work on such games as Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman.

Puzzles that involve bending the laws of physics (walking on walls and ceilings) , manipulating the dream world (moving things, rotating rooms), collecting and using found objects, and avoiding enemies.

Hidden secrets to find (optional, for hardcore players only).

Check out a trailer below.