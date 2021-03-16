Square Enix has revealed that their upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania book will be getting an English localization, with the book releasing on December 7, 2021. There will be both a physical and digital release of the book, with the digital costing you $25.99 and $39.99 for those wanting a new hardcover book on their coffee table.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania book will give readers a deeper glimpse into the game with CG art and commentary that covers various different weapons, enemies, accessories, backgrounds, locations, characters, and so much more from Final Fantasy VII Remake. It will also dive into songs, costumes, storyboards, and interviews, giving fans of the game a real deep dive into the process of bringing this game to life. The Material Ultimania book also contains interviews with the development time, offering insight into the development process and intent behind many elements of the game.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Final Fantasy VII Remake, there is no better time than now, as the game is free this month to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. There’s also an upgraded PS5 version coming this summer called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade which will add a whole new Yuffie DLC, featuring two additional chapters for the fan favorite character. On it’s original release last year, our own Chandler Wood had the following to say about the game:

Final Fantasy VII Remake is perfection. It breathes life into the cold steel of Midgar, adding weight and dimension to that which was once simply an introduction to a more grand adventure.

To read more on our review, please click here.