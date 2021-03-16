PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 16, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle $59.99

Arcade Archives THUNDER DRAGON $7.99

Ascendshaft and Endless Shaft $0.49

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle PS4 & PS5 $109.99

Avatar Full Game Bundle Saint Patricks Day Break $6.99

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! $5.99

Castle of no Escape 2 $4.99

Cave Bad $4.99

Chess Knights: Viking Lands $3.99

Collapsed $14.99

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Die Young $18.49

Doodle Devil: 3volution $8.99

Dreaming Sarah PS4 & PS5 $4.99

GraviFire $4.99

GraviFire PS5 $4.99

Journey of the Broken Circle $7.99

Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu $20.99

Mail Mole $14.99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 $59.99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 PS5 $59.99

Monster Truck Championship PS5 $39.99

Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition PS5 $49.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle PS4 & PS5 $99.99

Mundaun $19.99

NEOVERSE $23.99

NOTE : a composer and a note $5.99

PING REDUX PS4 & PS5 $4.99

POSTAL Redux $9.99

Pinkman+ PS4 & PS5 $4.99

PitterPot Complete Edition $10.99

R.B.I. Baseball 21 $29.99

SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOSTSOUL $19.99

Star Renegades $24.49

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse $19.99

TAISHOGUN: THE RISE OF EMPEROR $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99

UniPlex PS5 $13.99

Valentine Candy Break Head to Head $6.99

