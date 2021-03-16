Obsidian Entertainment released a stealth update for The Outer Worlds, which added support for 60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as noted by multiple users.

The 1.0.7 update for The Outer Worlds on PS5 added 60fps to the game. :O #PS5Share #TheOuterWorlds pic.twitter.com/RRxB5eh7Jt — ArmoredFrog (@nsarmoredfrog) March 15, 2021

In addition to the above, the update added support for Murder on Eridanos DLC, patch notes for which are as follows:

Added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UIs

Updated font colors to improve visibility

Updated NPC corpses to remain interactive even when they have no items to loot

Added support for ultra-wide monitors (loading screens & cinematics)

Added the ability to toggle sprinting so the player can continue moving without holding any buttons

Added functionality to see beacons for inactive quests while viewing maps

Added an option to show the HUD reticle only when aiming down weapon sights

Last week, Obsidian Entertainment released a hefty patch across all platforms to implement the following community requests alongside a plethora of fixes:

Murder on Eridanos will release tomorrow, March 17th.