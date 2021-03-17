Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 4 will be arriving next week, bringing with it new costumes, new obstacles, and new levels. Amongst those new costumes is a crossover with InnerSloth’s multiplayer social deduction game Among Us, which will be part of the new season’s fame path.

Season 4 heads into the future, taking players to the year 4041. It will bring new content like 7 Rounds that include new obstacles, plenty of costumes, emotes, and other content that hasn’t been revealed yet. The only new Round we’d seen beforehand was Skyline Stumble, but there’ll also be Roll On, Big Shots, and Power Trip. Roll On got its own brief teaser, showing players trying to remain on an obstacle course that’s constantly rolling and trying to throw players off.

You've heard of Roll Out You've heard of Roll Off Now get ready for… R O L L O N pic.twitter.com/THsnz0rhJ1 — Fall Guys 🤖 4041 🤖 22nd March! (@FallGuysGame) March 16, 2021

The new obstacles will include Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers. Some of these can be seen in action in the season’s new trailer as the bean tries unsuccessfully to get his hands on a crown.

The end of the trailer teased a crossover with Among Us and Mediatonic has now confirmed players will be able to earn an Among Us costume as part of Season 4’s fame path. The Butt will be unlocked at level 21, although players will have to wait until level 26 to unlock the Eggy Head. The crossover costume joins a rocket, an armored cat, Robo Frog, a shark, a disco ball, and plenty of aliens as those players will be able to wear next season.

Season 4 is due to begin on March 22. As Season 3.5 draws to a close, players will be able to earn double fame points until the new season starts. If there are Season 3 costumes you still need to earn, you have just a few days left to make use of the fame point boost to be able to grab them.

[Source: Twitter (1, 2)]