Black Matter and Team17 have announced that their World War II first-person shooter, Hell Let Loose, will release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when it fully launches this year. The game is in early access on Steam.

Players will be tasked with taking up arms in places like Carentan and Omaha Beach. The developer has promised “player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving front line, and crucial unit-focused gameplay.”

Hell Let Loose will feature over nine maps and 50-versus-50 multiplayer. There will be 14 playable roles to choose from within infantry, recon, and armor unit types.

An official overview is as follows:

Fight in the most iconic battles of the Western Front, including Carentan, Omaha Beach and Foy and more. This is combat at a whole new scale… with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fueling the frontlines, you are a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving front line, and crucial unit-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle. Featuring more than nine sweeping maps modelled on real reconnaissance images and satellite data, the entire battlefield is divided up into large capture sectors – allowing for emergent and constantly unique gameplay that pits two forces of fifty players in a fight to the death across fields, bridges, forests and towns on an ever-evolving front line.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. Check out a trailer below.