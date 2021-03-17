Immersion Corporation, the company behind DualSense‘s haptic technology, said in an earnings call this month that it is “thrilled” with the PlayStation 5‘s reception. Such has been the console’s performance that Immersion Corp is “very happy” with Sony’s licensing agreement and the revenue it has earned from royalties.

“We received our first royalty report and revenue for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers in Q4,” said Interim CEO Jared Smith (via Wccftech). “It was in line with our expectations and we continue to expect the platform and controller to be very successful in the quarters and years ahead. The positive market reception of the DualSense controller has catalyzed increased market interest in haptics, which we’re seeing across the industry, as well as in our customer and partner engagements.”

Smith went on to add that he believes the adoption rate for haptic technology will continue to increase.

“We believe that 2021 is poised to be an inflection year for haptic technology adoption,” he continued. “Haptic is quickly emerging as one of the most innovative technologies for improved user experiences and consumer products and content, as embodied in the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, which delivers the next level gaming experience.”

Elsewhere during the earnings call, Smith said that Sony has a “strong” track record when it comes to PlayStation consoles, which will benefit Immersion Corp.

“I’m very happy about the Sony license and the scope and the economics and the potential – that’s certainly something that I’m feeling very good about,” Smith concluded. “Sony has a strong track record with their consoles, and they shipped over a long period of time in high volume. So I’m very excited about that.”

The DualSense has been widely praised by critics, users, and game developers.

[Source: SeekingAlpha via Wccftech]